49ers Worked Out Seven Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers hosted seven players for workouts on Wednesday including CB Saivion Smith.

The full list of players includes:

CB Lavert Hill OT Corbin Kaufusi C James Murray OT Dan Skipper CB Saivion Smith CB Jayson Stanley TE Willie Wright

Smith, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys last year. Dallas waived him in May and he was claimed by the Seahawks before being waived.

The Broncos signed him last month but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad. Denver cut him loose last month.

In 2020, Smith appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.