49ers Working Out DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Jeremy Fowler reports the San Francisco 49ers are working out DT Eddie Vanderdoes on Monday.

Vanderdoes, 26, was drafted in the third round by the Raiders back in 2017. Vanderdoes was in the third year of his four-year, $3.261 million contract when he was placed on injured reserve and later released by the Raiders.

Vanderdoes caught on with the Texans practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster in 2019. He then opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was cut by Houston this offseason.

Vanderdoes most recently worked out with the Bills back in May and the 49ers last month.

In his career, Vanderdoes has played in 19 games, recording 26 tackles and two tackles for loss.