Bears Hosting FSU DE Jared Verse For Predraft Visit

Jordan Schultz reports that the Bears are also hosting Florida State DE Jared Verse for a predraft visit.

Verse reportedly has also visited the Seahawks, Buccaneers, Broncos and Falcons.

Verse, 23, played at Albany before transferring to Florida State ahead of his junior season. He was a first-team All-American in 2022 and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022.

He is considered to be a potential first-round draft pick and NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL LB LaMarr Woodley.

In two years at FSU, Verse recorded 89 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and three pass deflections in 25 games.