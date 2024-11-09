NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Activated C Ryan Bates from Reserve/Injured.
  • Elevated T Jake Curhan and LB Carl Jones from their practice squad to the active roster.

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Elevated DB Divaad Wilson from their practice squad to the active roster.

Chargers

  • Elevated CB Eli Apple and LB Caleb Murphy from their practice squad.
  • Activated RB Gus Edwards from Reserve/Injured.
  • Signed TE McCallan Castles to their practice squad.
  • Signed TE Tucker Fisk from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Elevated K Zane Gonzalez and DE Efe Obada from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Placed RB Colson Yankoff on Reserve/Injured.
  • Signed K Zane Gonzalez to their practice squad.
  • Signed RB Chris Rodriguez from their practice squad to the active roster.

Cowboys

  • Elevated DB Josh Butler and WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper from their practice squad to the active roster.

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Elevated K Spencer Shrader from their practice squad to the active roster.

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Elevated LS Jake McQuaide from their practice squad to the active roster.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply