NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/9

49ers
- Elevated DB Tashaun Gipson from their practice squad.
- Activated RB Christian McCaffrey from Reserve/Injured.
- Waived RB Patrick Taylor.
Bears
- Activated C Ryan Bates from Reserve/Injured.
- Elevated T Jake Curhan and LB Carl Jones from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bills
- Elevated WR K.J. Hamler and WR Tyrell Shavers from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed LB Baylon Spector on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed DT Zion Logue to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Elevated FB Michael Burton and LB Zach Cunningham from their practice squad.
- Activated C Luke Wattenberg from Reserve/Injured.
Buccaneers
- Elevated WR Marquez Callaway and LB Vi Jones from their practice squad.
- Activated LS Evan Deckers from Reserve/Injured.
- Waived LS Zach Triner.
Cardinals
- Elevated DB Divaad Wilson from their practice squad to the active roster.
Chargers
- Elevated CB Eli Apple and LB Caleb Murphy from their practice squad.
- Activated RB Gus Edwards from Reserve/Injured.
- Signed TE McCallan Castles to their practice squad.
- Signed TE Tucker Fisk from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Chiefs
- Elevated LB Cole Christiansen and WR Justyn Ross from their practice squad to the active roster.
Colts
- Elevated WR Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad to the active roster.
Commanders
- Elevated K Zane Gonzalez and DE Efe Obada from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed RB Colson Yankoff on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed K Zane Gonzalez to their practice squad.
- Signed RB Chris Rodriguez from their practice squad to the active roster.
Cowboys
- Elevated DB Josh Butler and WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper from their practice squad to the active roster.
Dolphins
- Waived NT Brandon Pili.
Falcons
- Elevated WR Chris Blair and DE Khalid Kareem from their practice squad to the active roster.
Giants
- Elevated LB Curtis Bolton and WR Isaiah Hodgins from their practice squad.
- Activated K Graham Gano from Reserve/Injured.
Jaguars
- Activated WR Devin Duvernay and DB Andrew Wingard from Reserve/Injured to the active roster.
Jets
- Elevated K Spencer Shrader from their practice squad to the active roster.
Lions
- Elevated G Jamarco Jones and LB Ezekiel Turner from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed LB Abraham Beauplan, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, and TE Shane Zylstra from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived LB Isaiah Thomas.
Panthers
- Elevated DB Caleb Farley and WR Deven Thompkins from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Activated DB Jordan Fuller from Reserve/Injured.
- Activated LB D.J. Wonnum from Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform to the active roster.
Patriots
- Elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and TE Mitchell Wilcox from their practice squad to the active roster.
Saints
- Elevated WR Kevin Austin and WR Dante Pettis from their practice squad.
- Activated DB Will Harris and G Shane Lemieux from Reserve/Injured.
- Placed WR Chris Olave on Reserve/Injured.
Steelers
- Activated LB Tyler Matakevich and WR Ben Skowronek from Reserve/Injured to the active roster.
- Waived DB Terrell Edmunds (vested veteran) and RB Jonathan Ward (vested veteran).
Texans
- Activated WR Nico Collins and DE Jerry Hughes from Reserve/Injured.
- Elevated DT Tommy Togiai from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived DB D’Angelo Ross (vested veteran).
Titans
- Elevated G Corey Levin and DB Daryl Worley from their practice squad to the active roster.
Vikings
- Elevated LS Jake McQuaide from their practice squad to the active roster.
