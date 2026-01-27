Aaron Glenn Leaning Toward Calling Defensive Plays In 2026?

Per Connor Hughes, DC candidates who spoke with the Jets recently came away from the interview with the belief that HC Aaron Glenn wants to call defensive plays in 2026.

Hughes adds “there is a growing belief” that Jets interim DC/DBs coach Chris Harris could serve as the defensive coordinator with Glenn calling plays.

Hughes also touched on the Jets’ talks with former Michigan DC Wink Martindale, saying the two sides have been speaking for a while, and a deal doesn’t seem like as much of a guarantee as it did a few days ago.

Glenn, 53, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach, and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job in 2021.

The Jets hired Glenn as their head coach for the 2025 season.

In his one year with the Jets, Glenn had a record of 3-14 (.176)