Aaron Rodgers Absent From First Day Of Jets Minicamp, Subject To Fine

Jets HC Robert Saleh informed reporters that QB Aaron Rodgers is not at the start of minicamp for the Jets and it is an unexcused absence, per Brian Costello.

That means Rodgers is subject to a fine under the CBA, as minicamp is mandatory.

Saleh explained Rodgers had another event that was important for him, and he informed the team of his plans a while ago.

Rodgers has been at voluntary OTAs and participating for most of the spring. He seems mostly cleared from last year’s torn Achilles.

Rodgers, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.