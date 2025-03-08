Aaron Rodgers Considering Giants & Vikings

Ian Rapoport reports that veteran QB Aaron Rodgers is considering the Giants as his next team. The Vikings are also a dark horse in the race for his services.

According to Rapoport, the Giants are looking into signing Rodgers and other veteran options at quarterback.

Rapoport says to keep an eye on Rodgers, as it makes sense for him to continue playing in New York, where he could serve as a bridge quarterback and mentor for a quarterback the team could potentially select in the first round.

He also adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants traded up to the first pick to draft a quarterback or selected one with the third pick.

Rodgers was asked what he was looking for in a new team and listed two things, mutual interest from a good team.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We will have more on Rodgers as it becomes available.