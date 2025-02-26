Aaron Rodgers Has Reportedly Reached Out To Giants

According to Pro Football Talk, there has been a persistent rumor circulating at the NFL Combine this week that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has reached out to the Giants to gauge their interest in signing him.

The veteran quarterback will be searching for a new team as the Jets confirmed this week the plan is to release him at the start of the new league year in March. In the meantime, Rodgers can start laying the groundwork to see what his options are.

The Rams have come up as a potential destination if they trade QB Matthew Stafford but that’s not a sure thing. The Giants are one of the leading teams in the mix for Stafford but if that falls through, perhaps they’d be interested in a different veteran.

Rodgers was asked what he was looking for in a new team and listed two things; mutual interest from a good team.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news becomes available.