Aaron Rodgers Looking To Be Highest-Paid Player At Around $50M Per Year?

Dianna Russini said on the Rich Eisen Show Thursday that Aaron Rodgers is looking to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a “wide margin.”

Russini specifically mentions that Rodgers is looking for around $50 million per year as part of an extension with the Packers.

Earlier in the day, Russini reported that a decision regarding Rodgers’ future is expected soon and there are multiple teams interested in trading for him.

Russini says she has spoken with teams who aren’t concerned about figuring out how to make this salary work for Rodgers should they acquire him in a deal with the Packers. Russini adds that teams interested in acquiring Rodgers are getting somewhat impatient about the situation, given that they will need to begin making moves of their own.

According to Russini, teams haven’t submitted official offers to Green Bay at this time.

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Rodgers as the news is available.