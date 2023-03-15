Aaron Rodgers: ‘My Intention Is To Play & Play For Jets’

On Wednesday, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee show and announced that his intention is to play for the Jets.

“My intention is to play and to play for the New York Jets. I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s the Packers and the compensation they’re trying to get for me,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers explained that the hold-up right now is regarding compensation between the Jets and Packers.

According to Rodgers, he was “90 percent” set on retiring heading into his darkness retreat before finding out that the Packers were looking to move in a new direction.

Rodgers mentioned that the Packers are ready to turn to Jordan Love and he’s prepared to continue his career in New York.

The Jets have already signed WR Allen Lazard and are reportedly open to adding other teammates of Rodgers.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.