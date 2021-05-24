Aaron Rodgers On Packers: Issue With Organizational Philosophy, Not Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on ESPN Monday night for Kenny Mayne’s final SportsCenter.

While Rodgers didn’t offer much in terms of specifics regarding the situation with the Packers, he did say that it is not about Jordan Love and more of an issue with the organizational philosophy in Green Bay.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Rodgers admitted that winning the MVP last year threw a “wrench” into a situation that was already put in motion.

“A lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year,” Rodgers said. “This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that’s the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people — from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the 60s with Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the 90s teams with coach Holmgren and Favrey and the Minister of Defense to the run that we’ve been on. It’s about the people.”

“I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization,” Rodgers said. “History is important, legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing. People make an organization, people make a business and sometimes that gets forgotten. Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it by the people, not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It’s built by the people.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play a number of amazing, amazing people and got to work for some amazing people as well. It’s those people that build foundation of those entities. I think sometimes we forget that.”

Rodgers skipped the start of organized team activities, which had been the expectation all along.

Green Bay can begin fining Rodgers for skipping workouts starting on June 8 during their mandatory minicamp.

The Packers have made it clear that they want Rodgers back and have no plans to trade him, despite the reports that he no longer wants to play in Green Bay.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters a few weeks ago that while he doesn’t have an update regarding the situation involving Rodgers, they “want him back in the worst way.”

Green Bay has reportedly offered Rodgers a contract extension. However, the details of their offer aren’t known and it’s possible that a contract alone wouldn’t change much from Rodgers’ end, as there could still be questions about his future with the team.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15,050,000 and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

