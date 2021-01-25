Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants New Contract

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants a new contract.

This comes a day after Rodgers told reporters that his future is uncertain.

“[The Packers have] a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain — myself included,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was directly about what he thinks the future holds for him and said he doesn’t know where things go from here.

“It’s a good question. I don’t know; I really don’t. There’s a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I’m going to have to take some time away, for sure, and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything. But it’s pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. There’s always change. That’s the only constant in this business,” Rodgers said.

Trade speculation has been circulating since Rodgers made these comments, but it remains to be seen how things will play out from here. Many seem to expect the Packers to bring him back for the 2021 season before eventually moving on to Jordan Love, possibly in 2022.

However, it’s possible that Rodgers could force Green Bay’s hand one way or another, depending on how he handles things from here.

As for his contract, Rodgers has another three years remaining on his current deal and is owed $22.35 million in 2021, $25.5 million in 2022, and $25.5 million in 2023. He currently ranks fifth in new-money average value among quarterbacks and is coming off of an MVP season.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Trading Rodgers this offseason would result in $5.516 million of cap room and $31,556,000 in dead money.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.