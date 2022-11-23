Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Been Playing With Broken Thumb, Surgery Not Required

On Wednesday, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers met with the media and confirmed that he has been playing through a broken thumb since Week 5.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with, so definitely a challenge but the day’s off help, and I’m feeling better this week,” Rodgers said, going on to add, “When I hurt my knee in ’18, you throw from the ground up so that was definitely difficult on the footwork. When I broke my index finger in college, that was probably a slightly more important finger to deal with.”

Rodgers told reporters that surgery was never considered and he will not need to have a procedure after the season.

Rodgers injured his thumb while attempting a hail mary during the team’s loss to the Giants. Since then, Rodgers has struggled with accuracy at times, but he has maintained that the thumb injury isn’t an excuse.

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers has appeared in all 11 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has rushed for 64 yards.