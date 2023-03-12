Aaron Rodgers: ‘Stay Tuned, It Won’t Be Long’

In an interview with I Am Athlete’s Brandon Marshall, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a decision about his future is imminent.

Aaron Rodgers … to the New York Jets?! 👀👀👀 “Stay tuned. It won’t be long.” 🚨 Subscribe for the full interview w/ @AaronRodgers12 📺 → https://t.co/metC0sKbqO pic.twitter.com/MnjXGE9eM3 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) March 12, 2023

Given the legal tampering period starts Monday at noon and the new league year begins Wednesday, there’s really not much more time this story can drag out. Both the Jets and Packers would want to get a deal of this magnitude resolved before the start of free agency.

Rodgers acknowledged that, telling Marshall “there’s a time limit for all this.”

The Jets’ brass flew out to California to meet Rodgers in person last week and there seems to be at least some understanding between them and the Packers about what a trade for Rodgers would cost.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy made some surprising comments on Friday and implied their preference is to move forward with Jordan Love when asked if Rodgers could end up as their starter still.

“Yeah, I mean unless, if things don’t work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player,” Murphy said.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.