NFC Notes: Dre Greenlaw, Les Snead, 49ers, Packers, Rams

49ers

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw said his Achilles recovery is a long process and discussed having to get his range of motion back.

“It’s a long, slow process that you just kind of gotta be ready for every day to wake up and attack whatever it is that I’m trying to work on,” Greenlaw said, via PFT. “And for me, that’s, right now, just the strength and the mobility, just trying to get good range of motion in it. But also, just making sure I’m getting the strength while I’m getting that range of motion, too, because, you don’t want to get all just range of motion in it and with no strength and all that kind of stuff. So just trying to get better, get stronger and all that good stuff.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst spoke about what third-round LB Ty’Ron Hopper brings to the defense and emphasized the speed of their linebackers due to the creativity it encourages within the scheme.

“He’s really physical, he can run,” Gutekunst said, via Paul Bretl of the Packers Wire, “but his stopping power, when he takes on blockers, is pretty impressive. Very serious-minded guy, I think he really helped change that defense.”

“Well first of all, like we’ve talked about a lot, this is a 4-2-5 league. So I just think if those guys are interchangeable and they can do everything we’re asking those guys to do, it just gives you flexibility. I think if a player is limited in some form or fashion, then that can be a problem and to me, really, speed is the game.”

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead sees value in drafting older players and believes they come into the league with more maturity and polish.

“I think probably based on COVID in the extra year of eligibility, you’re seeing some players – I don’t know when that little bubble’s going to run out where there are some older players,” Snead said, via Rams Wire. “Now, with that being said, I do think we don’t necessarily sit and go, ‘oh, we need young.’ The neat thing is when you do get someone that’s somewhat old that’s played four or five years – Aaron Donald was one of those players coming out of Pitt – those go to the Senior Bowl. There’s an element of probably a little bit more maturity, experience, wisdom that definitely, more than likely helps them navigate and have a chance to be a tad more successful their rookie year. I think it all comes about on tape, but I think that there’s an element of, we’re kind of in that COVID extra year of eligibility bubble where you’re seeing some players stay in college football longer.”

Rams RB Boston Scott signed a one-year, minimum-salary benefit deal that included a $100,000 signing bonus and $150,000 of his base salary guaranteed. (Over The Cap)