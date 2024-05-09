Packers Claim DE Spencer Waege, Waive DT Rodney Mathews

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Packers have claimed DE Spencer Waege off of waivers from the 49ers and waived DT Rodney Mathews on Thursday.

Waege, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota back in May of 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers.

However, San Francisco opted to waive Waege coming out of the preseason and he was later re-signed to their practice squad. The 49ers brought him back on a futures contract this January.

However, Waege was placed on waivers Wednesday.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.