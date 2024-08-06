Active Trade Talks Between 49ers & Three Teams For Brandon Aiyuk

According to Ian Rapoport, there are a few teams that are currently having active trade discussions with the 49ers for WR Brandon Aiyuk.

Rapoport says the Browns, Patriots and Steelers are all involved at this point, with the Browns and Patriots further ahead of the Steelers in terms of negotiations with San Francisco.

However, Adam Schefter says the Steelers re-engaged in conversations at mid-day today and are back involved after talks stalled Monday night.

Rapoport adds Aiyuk has a lot of say in this process because he would have to agree to a new contract with the team that trades for him.

Rapoport concludes this is a more fluid situation than any trade he’s covered in recent memory, with a lot of different outcomes still possible.

Last night, NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reported the Browns and Patriots had worked out the framework of a deal with San Francisco, with either Browns WR Amari Cooper or Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne included as a part of the package for Aiyuk.

Maiocco noted the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers were also involved but Washington backed out of talks and Pittsburgh was not willing to meet San Francisco’s asking price.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

