Adam Thielen Announces Retirement

In a post on social media, Steelers WR Adam Thielen announced his retirement from the NFL.

Veteran NFL receiver Adam Thielen announces his retirement. pic.twitter.com/AgVsKHXJJ2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2026

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Thielen had been open that the 2025 season would be his last.

The longtime Vikings receiver also had stints with the Panthers and Steelers, where he ended his career. He finishes his career as one of the biggest success stories for an undrafted free agent.

Thielen, 35, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release back in 2023.

From there, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Panthers traded him back to the Vikings coming out of the preseason. Minnesota then released him at his request after the trade deadline.

For his career, Thielen appeared in 178 games over 12 years with the Vikings, Panthers and Steelers. He recorded 704 catches on 1,010 targets for 8,497 yards and 64 touchdowns, as well as 22 carries for 178 yards and another touchdown.

He was named to the Pro Bowl twice in his career and finished his time with Minnesota ranked 5th in receiving yards, fourth in receptions and third in receiving touchdowns.