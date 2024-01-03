AFC Coaching Rumors: Chargers, Patriots, Raiders, Titans

Chargers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Chargers have done some preliminary homework on the possibility of hiring Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, and that match has gained some steam in league circles.
- Harbaugh has been focused on the College Football Playoff and won’t shift his focus to his future until after the title game on Monday, per Fowler.
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported the Chargers plan to run their search for a head coach and general manager concurrently at this time.
- She adds some early candidates who have come up in connection with the Chargers vacancy include Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Commanders OC Eric Bienemy, Harbaugh and possibly Patriots HC Bill Belichick.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write no one is comfortable saying this is definitively the end for the Patriots and HC Bill Belichick, but that does seem to be the way things are trending.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly is a strong candidate to be retained in the full-time role and also could draw interview interest from other teams.
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson talked to a Raiders source who reiterated the internal support interim HC Antonio Pierce has for the job while acknowledging owner Mark Davis could still decide to go in a different direction: “(Mark) hasn’t tipped his hand yet, but I’m hoping Antonio gets the job. He’s a straight-shooter. He doesn’t mince words when he’s talking to people. He has great football knowledge as a former player. He has great energy everyday. He’s very consistent. He’s a leader. He knows how to relate and that’s what we need.”
- Mark Maske of the Washington Post mentions some NFL sources see Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh‘s decision to hire NFL agent Don Yee as motivated by trying to land the Raiders’ head coaching job. Yee represents a number of power players in the NFL, including Tom Brady, a pending Raiders minority owner.
Titans
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have not heard anything hard and fast about Titans HC Mike Vrabel and his status in Tennessee going forward. But they note there are a lot of people in league circles speculating that Vrabel could want out for various reasons.
- Neither think the Titans are considering firing Vrabel but with the Patriots head coaching job potentially coming open, they note there are some dots to connect about the possibility of Vrabel requesting a trade.
