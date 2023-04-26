AFC Draft Rumors: Will Levis, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay claimed the Colts are still debating which quarterback to take at No. 4 overall and said there are four guys they view as all being worthy of taking No. 1 in this class.

“People think … the decision’s made, or decision makers aren’t telling anyone,” Irsay told ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “That’s not true a lot of times. Honestly, this is as much intrigue and as much debate [as I’ve seen]. You have four guys and they’re all worthy of being the No. 1 pick in the draft. Any of the four you take at [No.] 1, people can’t slam anyone for it. I’m not being evasive. I’m being honest. Really, we are still debating what our options are.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that while plenty of other executives have been connecting the Colts to Kentucky QB Will Levis for some time, the Colts haven’t tipped their hand.

Colts WRs coach Reggie Wayne said he feels like he "underachieved" as a coach last season: "I had some unfinished business. I really felt like I underachieved as a coach… I can do better. It was a long conversation with myself, looking in the mirror… and ultimately it didn't take long at all (to decide)," via Zak Keefer.

Texans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard Kentucky QB Will Levis had a positive meeting with the Texans and his personality meshed well with GM Nick Caserio .

However, the rest of the league still guesses the Texans will go defense with the No. 2 pick if they can't trade down, which they aren't expected to be able to.

Houston has kept a pretty tight lid on their plans. One NFC exec told Fowler: “No one knows what they are doing.”

ESPN’s Jordan Reid adds if the Texans go defense, it’s quite possible they take Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson over Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr. , as Wilson is viewed as having the higher athletic ceiling. An NFL assistant coach added to ESPN: “ The NFL is always looking for those freaky trait guys, and Will Anderson’s not a freaky trait [guy], but I’d say he’s a freaky football player.”

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentions the Texans were one of the teams that passed Wilson on their physical. Not every team did, with some red-flagging his foot injury.

Breer also has heard some late buzz that after everything, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud could still be a possibility for the Texans.