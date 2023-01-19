AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- The Miami Dolphins fired OLB coach Ty McKenzie and S coach Steve Gregory on Thursday. (Tom Pelissero)
Jets
- According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets have conducted six interviews for offensive coordinator candidates, including former Colts OC Marcus Brady, Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson, Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, Patriots TE coach Nick Caley and former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett. He adds there was interest in Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell but he pulled out.
- Cimini adds some other names that have come up in the rumor mill for the opening include Bills QB coach Joe Brady, Rams senior assistant Greg Olson and former Broncos OC Pat Shurmur.
- Cimini points out the new offensive coordinator will likely have input in what the Jets do at quarterback this offseason, so Olson is noteworthy because of his ties to Raiders QB Derek Carr.
- He also mentions former Titans OL coach Keith Carter as a candidate for the same position on the Jets staff.
Patriots
- The Patriots hosted P Cody Grace and P Ben Griffiths in for tryouts today with P Jake Bailey‘s future with the team uncertain. (Mike Reiss)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!