AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Bailey Zappe, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said RB De’Von Achane (knee) will play in Week 13 against the Commanders, via Ian Rapoport.

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said playing in Week 13 is out of the question but wants to see how he’s feeling going into the following game.

“Obviously, [this] Sunday is out of the question,” Rodgers said, via Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media. “But I’m going to push it next week to see how I’m feeling after like Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. How I respond. For a lot of this season I was thinking that 14-week mark [after the injury] if I was feeling really good, that was [vs.] Washington on Christmas Eve. After some of the things that happened, I felt like as long as I was in a good spot in my rehab, maybe getting on the practice field a little earlier was good because there was talk about being designated to return after this weekend. But I felt good enough … that starting the window this week made a lot of sense.”

However, Rodgers doesn’t think it would make sense for him to play if the Jets are out of playoff contention.

“I don’t think that would make a ton of sense,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know how the team would feel about that. … A comeback this year before the four-month mark would mean I’m not 100 percent. So it would be a risk for myself, the team … if we’re out of it, I would be surprised if they would OK that — the comeback.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh said RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) “should be fine” for Week 13, via Zack Rosenblatt.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick wouldn’t announce their starting quarterback but it has now been revealed to be QB Bailey Zappe: “I’m not going to announce starters at any position… He’s pretty consistent. About what it’s been all year. He’s pretty even-keeled,” per Doug Kyed.