AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia notes Bills first-round TE Dalton Kincaid will basically be the team’s No. 3 receiver, as he expects Buffalo to carve out a significant role to ensure the player they traded up for can be on the field.
- Buscaglia expects Bills second-round G O’Cyrus Torrence to win the starting right guard job, with OL Ryan Bates potentially moving to backup swing tackle.
- The Bills didn’t necessarily address middle linebacker in the draft, which Buscaglia thinks indicates confidence in 2022 third-round LB Terrel Bernard. Veteran LB A.J. Klein would be a fallback to Bernard, who had a rough rookie season, while this year’s third-round LB Dorian Williams will start in a depth role on the outside.
Jets
- Mike Florio, citing a league source with knowledge of the situation, reports the Jets and QB Aaron Rodgers continue to “tweak” his contract, which could result in a two-year deal that will earn around $108 million.
- Florio notes Rodgers’ 2023 option bonus of $58.3 million has been moved to 2024 and the two sides are working to “smooth out the two-year cash flow.”
- Florio adds Rodgers will not take a pay cut but there’s still a possibility for Rodgers to accept less money in order to help New York sign better players.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes the Jets are once again gambling on their offensive tackles to stay healthy. He doesn’t think a trade for Bengals OT Jonah Williams is an option unless he’s willing to rework his salary, as he’s due $12.6 million in 2023 under the fifth-year option.
- Jeremy Fowler reports that USC TE Josh Falo will attend the Jets’ minicamp.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Lions thought it was important to stay in front of the Patriots and Jets to take Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs, as they’d heard those two teams linked to him.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Jets deal for undrafted Georgia Tech TE E.J. Jenkins includes $110,000 guaranteed, $100,000 of the base salary guaranteed, plus a $10,000 signing bonus.
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff notes Patriots RB James Robinson isn’t a lock to make the team, as there’s a lot of competition at running back. He adds 2022 fourth-round RB Pierre Strong won’t be able to rely solely on his kick return ability to make the roster either, as a lot of players on the roster can do that now.
- Graff doesn’t think Patriots veteran WR Kendrick Bourne or sixth-round WR Kayshon Boutte are roster locks either.
- Even if the Patriots didn’t upgrade their starting tackles, Graff says their depth is pretty strong and there will be a lot of competition for the final few roster spots on the offensive line, especially with three Day 3 picks used on linemen.
- Graff points out Patriots K Nick Folk faces an uphill battle to make the roster after New England used a fourth-round pick on K Chad Ryland.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Patriots fourth-round G Sidy Sow will actually get a look at tackle first for the Patriots, as he played there as a true freshman.
- Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said the chance to play for HC Bill Belichick convinced him to leave the Chiefs and sign with New England. (Graff)
