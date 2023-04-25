AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Bradley Chubb, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia notes if the Bills are boxed out of taking a receiver they like in the first round, they could look to trade back or pivot to another need like a linebacker or defensive tackle.

Michigan DT Mazi Smith makes a lot of sense for Buffalo, in Buscaglia’s opinion. He adds there are some similarities between Arkansas LB Drew Sanders and former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds but he’s not sure how high the Bills are on Sanders.

‘ four-year, $20.4 million extension includes a $5.1 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2.8 million, $3.55 million, $3.85 million and $3.2 million. His 2024 base salary as well as a $500,000 2024 roster bonus are guaranteed. (Over The Cap) There are also annual $100,000 workout bonuses in the new years of the deal and a $1 million roster bonus due on the third day of the 2027 league year.

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb says he is ready to step up and be a leader in Miami this season.

“I was up and down with it,” Chubb said Tuesday, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Coming in grasping a whole new defense, a whole new set of teammates. I felt like I did OK, you know what I mean? For sure I hold myself to a higher standard. I wanted to come in and be that guy that got 10 sacks in half a season.”

“They brought me here for a reason, and I’ve just got to make sure I live up to that reason. Just to be more of a more of a leader, more of a tone-setter,” Chubb noted. “How can I lead when I don’t know everybody around me? I tried to learn names. I tried to do this, but it just wasn’t clicking for me. Yeah, I mean, and that’s no excuse, but it’s just like, there’s just the reality of it. You know, so my main thing is, is being the person that they drafted, that Denver drafted, and Miami was decided, OK, yeah, we need that guy on our team.”

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have started reaching out to potential undrafted free agents, including Elon CB Cole Coleman, Cal Poly WR Chris Coleman, Hawaii RB Dedric Parson, and Hawaii G Micah Vanterpool.

Jets

SNY’s Connor Hughes strongly suggests new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers will sign a reworked contract with New York that makes it more likely he’ll play in 2024.

SNY's Connor Hughes strongly suggests new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers will sign a reworked contract with New York that makes it more likely he'll play in 2024.

He adds the Jets wouldn't have been as comfortable giving up a likely first-round pick in 2024 for a one-year rental too, so it stands to reason they are confident they'll have him for multiple seasons.