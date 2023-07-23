AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Christian Gonzalez, Jets, Patriots, Texans

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said the collaboration with OC Nathaniel Hackett has gone well this offseason as they’ve worked together to build the offense.

“Well listen, I’m not going to say it’s ‘my’ offense,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “It’s one I’ve had success in, for sure. But back in 2020, it was a conglomeration of what Matt [LaFleur] wanted to run, what ‘Hack’ had run in the past, and what I had run in the past. So, we just fit together. And this is kind of an offshoot of that with maybe a little more West Coast flavor to it. But this is really Hackett’s offense that I’ve been able to collaborate with him on. And I love it, but there is a lot of teaching for sure.”

Rodgers added that it’s important for the team to get reps to guys like WR Corey Davis, RB Breece Hall, TE Tyler Conklin and WR Mecole Hardman, who will all play integral roles in the offense.

“We have to assimilate those guys into what we’re doing in short order. And we will,” Rodgers said. “But like today, it was good to see Mecole get some opportunities, ‘Conk’ had a nice pass-catch on a pressure alert. There’s a ton of guys who are going to play time for us that just aren’t a part of what we’re doing or weren’t in the spring. So, we’ve got to figure out a way to streamline things.”

Patriots

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has high praise for Patriots first-round CB Christian Gonzalez and believes that the physical cornerback can help make a big impact on New England’s defense in his first season due to his work ethic and understanding of the game.

“Christian was that guy from the moment he stepped on campus here. He has a real competitive nature. I don’t know that he gave up a catch in the first 10-12 practices of spring ball when he first got here. When he did, it pissed him off. Then he was on to the next play. So he has that mindset, ‘OK, what do I need to do to be elite?’” “He’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached — the ultimate professional,” Lanning said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “He has a demeanor that just means business, is a great kid, is always looking to improve, but also looking to be a great teammate. He never has to be the loudest voice in the room but shows up on game day and the performance speaks for itself.”

“He is going to be one of the bigger DBs in the league, and the fact he can run as well as he can run at that size, I think, is a clear trait,” Lanning added. “He also has great ball skills, and ultimately from a mindset standpoint, the highs are never too high, the lows are never too low. He has a great understanding of his job. If Coach Belichick gives him a job, he’s going to be able to execute it, and if he knows it’s a priority for the defense, he’s going to make sure it’s something. More than anything, Christian is going to be as hungry as anyone to continue to improve. If that’s something he feels like he can be better at, I know the coaches there will help identify and he can go attack that. Every scheme is a little bit different, but I do think there are some things we do here that really translate to the NFL system. I’m sure that’s part of what Coach Belichick saw on his film — he’s going to play a variety of coverages. … I think he landed in the perfect place for him.”

Texans

Texans LB Christian Harris sees a noticeable improvement in the team’s defense and thinks it’ll be better suited to stop the run.

“I think it’s just all based off the scheme, buying into what we have going on, whatever coach is coaching us up to do,” Harris said, via Texans Wire. “We in the process of building that right now. I’m sure when the season comes, we are going to be ready for it.”

Harris sees more buy-in from the team with HC DeMeco Ryans and added that the group is now more detail-oriented.

“I think we have a very energetic team overall. I think it starts with the staff. DeMeco coming in and the type of intensity and energy he’s bringing. More detail-oriented. I think everybody is just buying into that,” Harris added.