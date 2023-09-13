AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Patriots, Ravens

Jets

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers said he felt the game slow down for him in Week 1 and will find even more success when Week 2 rolls around following his nine-catch debut.

“I feel like next game, it’ll be way better. The operation will be smoother,” Flowers said, via the team’s website. “Everybody will be way more comfortable with each other. I feel like we have one of the best run games in the NFL. You always have to worry about stopping that first and then you have to worry about stopping Lamar. That’s just going to get us open even more, and when Mark comes back it’s going to get even scarier.”