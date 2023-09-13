AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Patriots, Ravens

Jets
- Zack Rosenblatt reports that QB Aaron Rodgers expressed to Jets coaches that he didn’t like the play calls involving the cut blocks because he couldn’t extend the play and was forced to get rid of the ball quickly.
- These plays failed twice in his four dropbacks on Monday night, with one resulting in a sack by Bills LB Leonard Floyd that injured him.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson being named the starter going forward after the injury to Rodgers: “He’ll be the guy.” (Jonathan Jones)
- Matt Lombardo believes that the Jets should offer a third-round pick or more to the Titans for QB Ryan Tannehill.
- One anonymous AFC Scouting Director told Lombardo the following: “Tannehill would be a very good fit. He needs players around him in order to be successful, and they have them.”
- Josina Anderson reports that the team is not expected to pursue QB Colin Kaepernick.
- The Jets worked out four veteran offensive linemen on Tuesday, including Dennis Kelly, Cameron Erving, D.J. Fluker, and Rashaad Coward, via Field Yates.
- When asked if Rodgers will still be involved with the team this season, Saleh said they all want Rodgers with the team but will give him time to process his situation: “We all want him here and we think he wants to be here.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Saleh said they are “excited” about Wilson and feel he’s made a lot of progress from last year: “Everything about him is so much different than a year ago,” (Connor Hughes)
- As for whether New York will explore their options at quarterback, Saleh said they intend on looking “through some things” but declared Wilson their starting quarterback going forward: “We’re going to look through some things but I want to make it clear: Zach’s our quarterback.” (Jonathan Jones)
Patriots
- The Patriots hosted CB Myles Brooks, DE Kobe Jones, and DT Manny Jones for tryouts on Tuesday, via Aaron Wilson.
Ravens
Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers said he felt the game slow down for him in Week 1 and will find even more success when Week 2 rolls around following his nine-catch debut.
“I feel like next game, it’ll be way better. The operation will be smoother,” Flowers said, via the team’s website. “Everybody will be way more comfortable with each other. I feel like we have one of the best run games in the NFL. You always have to worry about stopping that first and then you have to worry about stopping Lamar. That’s just going to get us open even more, and when Mark comes back it’s going to get even scarier.”
