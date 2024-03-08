AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Josh Uche, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia expects the Bills to have two new starting safeties, with Taylor Rapp getting the first crack to replace Jordan Poyer after he signed a three-year extension and the veteran Poyer was cut.

Bills S Damar Hamlin remains under contract but Buscaglia would be surprised if he was in consideration for a starting role. He might not even make the team this summer.

Per Buscaglia, Buffalo could re-sign CB Cam Lewis for depth in the secondary before looking to make a splash in a deep group of free agent safeties as their top offseason addition.

Buscaglia mentions not to be surprised if the Bills re-sign RB Nyheim Hines closer to training camp when he's healthy after tearing his ACL in a freak accident last July.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky's deal is a two-year contract worth $5.25 million and includes $2.7 million guaranteed for 2024.

deal is a two-year contract worth $5.25 million and includes $2.7 million guaranteed for 2024. Pelissero adds the deal has incentives for Trubisky to earn up to $8.45 million based on playing time and wins.

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on the Keep Hammering Collective podcast with Cameron Hanes where he addressed a variety of topics about the upcoming season for New York.

Rodgers talked about the 2024 season and what has to happen for the Jets to succeed: “I gotta stay healthy, beat back Father Time a few more years. I like our chances. I like our guys. I like our coaching staff. We have to put it all together. We’ve got a fan base that’s super, super hungry and desperate for wins….I feel like if I’m out there, we’ve always got a chance.”

Heading into the offseason, Rodgers thinks New York’s biggest needs are offensive line and a secondary receiver.

Rodgers lists K Greg Zuerlein and P Thomas Morstead as free agents who he would like to return to the Jets next season.

When asked about how much input he has in roster choices, Rodgers said they make a "real concerted effort" to involve him and he talks to GM Joe Douglas frequently. However, Rodgers ultimately notes they are responsible for their jobs.

Patriots

Patriots DE Josh Uche is set to be a free agent this season, and Mark Daniels of Mass Live reports New England has “expressed their desire” to keep him. Uche talked about being familiar with where he plays along with going somewhere he’s wanted.

“Yeah, I’m familiar with the guys. They’re familiar with me. I’m familiar with the coaches. I’m familiar with the system, the terminology, the area, I have family up here,” Uche said, via Daniels. “It’s like, who doesn’t want to be comfortable? I get it that it can be an uncomfortable environment, but if you’re able to be comfortable within it then you’re able to make a home. Definitely – anybody that wants me, I want to be there. That’s what it comes down to.”

“He’d be a coach I want to play for. I’d run through a wall for him,” Uche added about HC Jerod Mayo. “I love players’ coaches. Guys that take it deeper than the X’s and O’s. It’s more personal. You want to go out and do a good job because you know you have someone behind you who’s backing and supporting you. Shit, I’m all in on Mayo.”