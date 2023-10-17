AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Tannehill, Jaguars, Jets, Titans

Jaguars

says that QB is day-to-day as the team plays this Thursday night. (Michael DiRocco) Pederson: “Trevor (Lawrence) and Brandon (Scherff) are both day to day, both are feeling better today. They’re sore obviously, but they’re day to day.” (Grant Gordon)

Pederson added there is a chance that backup QB C.J. Beathard could split first-team reps with Lawrence this week. (DiRocco)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said QB Aaron Rodgers‘ presence within the locker room has a great impact on the team.

“His superpower is his presence,” Saleh said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Him being in this building, being around his teammates, being in the locker room, his positive attitude, his thoughts of manifestation and all that stuff, I think it’s powerful.”

Saleh added that Rodgers gives in-game input to OC Nathaniel Hackett and he’s been beneficial for the team being on the sidelines.

“I guess you’d have to ask Hackett on how much it actually provides,” Saleh said. “But I definitely know he’s got thoughts and I know he’s helping the quarterback the best he can. So him having a headset on, I can tell you this much: It doesn’t hurt.”

Saleh added that it’s hard to quantify what Rodgers brings to the table but his presence is something that cannot be measured.

“As a coach, of course, selfishly, I want him here every single day,” Saleh said. “I want him in every meeting. I want him on the practice field. I want him on the sideline. I want him in the locker room because he’s an unbelievable human. Outside of scheme and playing ability, the intangibles that he brings to his teammates, and the fuel I think his teammates will give to him, is priceless. You just can’t quantify it. You can’t put a price on it.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said rookie QB Will Levis and QB Malik Willis will both get reps with QB Ryan Tannehill dealing with an ankle injury. Vrabel added that if Tannehill is healthy, he will start.

“If he can go,” Vrabel said, via the team website. “Ryan will be our quarterback. We’ll see how it goes. We have some time here before our next game, and Ryan will get treatment around the clock. This will be a big week to see how he progresses and then we’ll make a decision on his availability next week and what we do then.”

“It will be one of those two guys if Ryan can’t go,” Vrabel added on Levis and Willis. “I don’t know who that would be yet. We’ll see how they continue to practice. It will be good to get them to work this week with some guys they haven’t necessarily worked with – they’ve been working on the show team during the season, so I am excited to get both those guys some reps with some of our offensive guys and see how they handle that.”