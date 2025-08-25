AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Shedeur Sanders, Kevin Stefanski, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders believes he has done enough to make the team, even though it appears he will be listed as the fourth-string quarterback. He is also still confident that he can be a franchise-changing player.

“Obviously. I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work,” Sanders told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best and that’s all I can ask for. I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong? They belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I’m my own player. I think about myself in a high regard. Of course, it’s not my decision.”

Zac Jackson of The Athletic notes that Browns WRs Cedric Tillman and Kisean Johnson are dealing with thumb injuries.

and are dealing with thumb injuries. When asked if CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) will be ready for Week 1, HC Kevin Stefanski responded he is considered “day-to-day.”

(shoulder) will be ready for Week 1, HC responded he is considered “day-to-day.” Regarding their upcoming preseason finale against the Rams, Stefanski said their starters will play 20-25 plays, via Jackson.

At quarterback, Stefanski said their order will be Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders .

and . Stefanski was asked about the decision to name a backup to Flacco: “I’m just not there yet.” (Daniel Oyefusi)

Stefanski revealed that DT Adin Huntington has made the 53-man roster. (Scott Petrak)

has made the 53-man roster. (Scott Petrak) Sanders has been dealing with an oblique injury. Stefanski said the rookie will play “barring any setback.”

Stefanski also said recently signed WR Isaiah Bond is expected to play.

is expected to play. Gabriel made headlines when asked about his competition at quarterback, saying, “there’s entertainers and there’s competitors.” When asked about Gabriel’s comments, Sanders said he already spoke to the fellow quarterback: “Honestly, I don’t think about that. I don’t think about anybody’s words. He told me on the plane (it wasn’t) about me.” (Jackson)

Browns GM Andrew Berry on Shedeur Sanders: “He’s going from a college offensive system where… imagine you were fluent in English and now you have to learn Mandarin. His growth, really since the spring on, you know, with the mental side of things, having command of the offense, has been real impressive.” (Mark Maske)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has nothing but praise for veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, referring to him as the best in the world.

“He’s the best. He’s the best in the world at the line of scrimmage – mannerisms and changes of pace and cadence and so forth,” Tomlin said, via SteelersWire.com. “His intellectual game is just on the ceiling. His physical talents are unique, but his intellectual talents are just as rare.”