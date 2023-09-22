AFC Notes: Adam Thielen, Drake London, Bears, Falcons, Panthers

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy believes the relationship between him and QB Justin Fields is “outstanding” and the two are on the same page.

“Justin believes in the process we’re going through. We’re going to keep working and sticking together,” Getsy said, via PFT. “It’s going to keep getting better, as it has. I know the result isn’t what we all want. I get that. That sometimes puts added pressure on people. We believe in it and we’re going to stick to it, and that’s what we’ve talked about as an offensive unit.”

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London said they showed a lot of fight in their Week 2 comeback victory over the Packers and proved they’re a well-conditioned group.

“I don’t know if y’all could feel it, but I felt like maybe Green Bay felt like they put us in the casket a little early,” London said, via Mad Dog Sports Radio. “This team, don’t ever count us out. We’re going to still fight until we can’t fight no more, and that goes back to our motto — again, I’m gonna keep on saying it — burn the boats. We’re a well-conditioned team, we’re an aggressive team, and we’re gonna go out there and give you our best for the whole time being. And I think that’s kind of where we caught them in the second half.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Adam Thielen believes their offensive struggles have been a bit overblown through the first two weeks of the season.

“I think because it’s early on in the season, it’s more emphasized, right? Like, ‘Oh, they haven’t made any explosive plays,’” said Thielen, via PanthersWire. “But I think every offense, every team—they go through these times where, ya know what, the defenses did a great job of taking away big plays and forcin’ us to do one certain thing.”

Thielen feels they have players who are capable of making explosive plays.

“And, yeah, in this league, do you have to have explosive plays to win games? Yes, 100 percent,” Thielen said. “Do we have the guys and the players and the coaches to do that? Yes. So for us, it’s just go out there do your job, don’t do anything more than you have to do. And I know I have a lot of belief in the players and the coaches in this building that we’re gonna find a way to win football games and be a great offense.”