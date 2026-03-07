AFC Notes: Al Golden, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals’ Draft Visits, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals DC Al Golden highly praised S Jordan Battle, saying they would like to find another defensive back who could contribute in the slot and in coverage.
“Jordan really came on as a box safety,” Golden said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “So, ideally, maybe someone that can go into the slot and cover a little bit more, or feel better about certain matchups, or somebody that just really complements Jordan’s skills, and maybe not somebody that’s exactly like him. And if we can do that, obviously, I think we’ll improve our defense.”
Golden thinks a slot-hybrid safety would help build a “dangerous” defense.
“I love versatility in our system, in our program, and especially if you can do it without substitution,” Golden said. “That’s what makes you dangerous.”
Bengals GM Duke Tobin is confident that they are a team that can “win it all.”
“We got a team that can, in my opinion, win it all,” Tobin said. “That’s my opinion. Nobody else believes it — fine. Am I aware of that? Yes. And do I think that we can make additions this offseason that push us over the hump? I do.”
- Florida DT Caleb Banks had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Daniel Alameda)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Joe Danneman)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Joe Danneman)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Jeremy Rauch)
- Cincinnati DT Dontay Corleone had a Combine meeting set up with the Bengals. (Jeremy Rauch)
- Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris had a formal interview with the Bengals. (Ryan Roberts)
- Penn State DT Zane Durant said he met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Malik Wright)
- Ohio State LB Sonny Styles met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Jeremy Rauch)
- Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Kelsey Conway)
- Auburn OT Jeremiah Wright said he met with the Bengals. (Daniel Alameda)
- Miami OT Francis Mauigoa said he had a formal meeting with the Bengals. (Daniel Alameda)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)
- Utah OT Spencer Fano and Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor met with the Bengals at the Combine (Malik Wright)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore, Clemson CB Avieon Terrell and Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy met formally with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton had a formal meeting with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Bengals. (Destin Adams)
Steelers
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers gave praise to HC Mike McCarthy, but refused to say whether or not that he was playing next season.
“Mike’s one of the great guys in the league,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “Just an absolutely exceptional human being with a huge heart. We had a lot of great years together, a lot of fun. He really cares about the players. But he also holds guys accountable and creates a lot of structure and details in the process. I loved my time with Mike. Obviously there are times where like a big brother, sometimes you love him, sometimes you’re pissed at him. But deep down, there’s so much love for Mike and appreciation for the time we spent together. Anybody on here who is expecting me to make a big decision, just shut off, turn it off now.”
