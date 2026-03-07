AFC Notes: Al Golden, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals’ Draft Visits, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DC Al Golden highly praised S Jordan Battle, saying they would like to find another defensive back who could contribute in the slot and in coverage.

“Jordan really came on as a box safety,” Golden said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “So, ideally, maybe someone that can go into the slot and cover a little bit more, or feel better about certain matchups, or somebody that just really complements Jordan’s skills, and maybe not somebody that’s exactly like him. And if we can do that, obviously, I think we’ll improve our defense.”

Golden thinks a slot-hybrid safety would help build a “dangerous” defense.

“I love versatility in our system, in our program, and especially if you can do it without substitution,” Golden said. “That’s what makes you dangerous.”

Bengals GM Duke Tobin is confident that they are a team that can “win it all.”

“We got a team that can, in my opinion, win it all,” Tobin said. “That’s my opinion. Nobody else believes it — fine. Am I aware of that? Yes. And do I think that we can make additions this offseason that push us over the hump? I do.”

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers gave praise to HC Mike McCarthy, but refused to say whether or not that he was playing next season.

“Mike’s one of the great guys in the league,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “Just an absolutely exceptional human being with a huge heart. We had a lot of great years together, a lot of fun. He really cares about the players. But he also holds guys accountable and creates a lot of structure and details in the process. I loved my time with Mike. Obviously there are times where like a big brother, sometimes you love him, sometimes you’re pissed at him. But deep down, there’s so much love for Mike and appreciation for the time we spent together. Anybody on here who is expecting me to make a big decision, just shut off, turn it off now.”