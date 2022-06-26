AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper has been a bit of an enigma so far in his NFL career. The former No. 4 pick is entering his eighth season and is widely regarded as a really good receiver. It’s always felt like he’s been capable of more, however, and he’s hoping his move to Cleveland is the catalyst for taking that step. 

“I look forward to doing that here,” Cooper said via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think the opportunity here is great. Hopefully as I continue to make plays when the games start rolling around, I get all those opportunities in the game to show that I’m that guy.”

Cooper is in Cleveland of course because the Browns swooped in with a trade offer when it was clear Dallas was willing to cut him to get his $20 million salary off the books. That now looks completely reasonable given the way the position has exploded in value this offseason. Cooper adds he’s not using it as extra motivation, however. 

