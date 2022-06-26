AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

“I don’t really feel the need to compare myself to other receivers because I feel like everything a receiver should embody, I think that I can do,” Cooper said. “I can high point the ball. I can run great routes. I can create separation. I can win at the line of scrimmage. I can win at the top of a route. Everything that you need a wide receiver to do, I can do it. So there’s no need to compare myself to another guy. I can check all those boxes perfectly fine.

“I’m just focusing on the details. Whatever box that I didn’t check on a particular day at practice. I’ll give you an example. [Wednesday] I had a double move, I high-pointed the ball, but I didn’t catch it. I did one thing right. I high-pointed the ball, but I’ve got to come down with it.”

Ravens

Ravens DB Coach Chris Hewitt felt that CB Kyle Fuller was a great player for their system.

“I just think that we needed a veteran corner. With our corner problems that we had last year, you could never have too many good corners and he was available…And I thought that he was the best available guy that was left. He’s going to be a great veteran presence to help us going forward, and I think that the guy has a lot more play left in his body,” Hewitt said, via Ravens Wire.

Steelers

Reflecting on his performance in 2021, Steelers second-year OL Dan Moore felt comfortable about playing as a rookie and was ready to be called upon.

“I like the fact that I came in ready to go,” Moore said, via Jeff Hawthorn of 93.7TheFan. “I knew the expectation was to play eventually, not knowing when that might be. Not knowing for sure, but being ready when my number was called.”

Moore admits that he doesn’t feel like a rookie anymore and had a better understanding of the speed of the NFL.

“Just not feeling like a rookie, that’s the best way I can put it,” Moore said. “Knowing how to take care of my body, knowing things I need to work on. Knowing the speed of the game and different defenders and what guys are good at. What it takes to block good defenders in this league.”

Moore believes that the additions of G James Moore and C Mason Cole with OT Chukwuma Okorafor re-signing will provide strong leadership for the Steelers’ offensive line.

“I guess you could say we are not young anymore,” Moore said. “We got a few starts. When you talk about leadership, you get James, you get Mason, Chuks coming back that can really help this offensive line. It’s huge.”