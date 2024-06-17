AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Cameron Heyward, Lamar Jackson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper has the full support of QB Deshaun Watson as he seeks out a contract extension from Cleveland.

“He’s the best in the game, and I believe that,” Watson told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “He shows it each and every year. He showed it the last two years with different quarterbacks. So, I think you got to put him up there, if not the best.”

Watson added that he has no problem with Cooper taking a stand for more money.

“Amari is our brother, our teammate, we support him, and the decisions that he got to make for himself is on Amari,” Watson continued. “But everyone in this locker room respects him and knows exactly what he’s about. And whenever he gets back, he’s going to be ready to go. . . . He’s got to handle what he got to handle, and nobody is looking any different on him. And like I said, we all support him. And he was here this weekend with us, and we had a good time.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson thrived in his first season in OC Todd Monken’s offense. Heading into a second year with another full offseason to get acclimated, Jackson believes they can be as good as any offense in the NFL.

“I believe so. I believe the sky is the limit,” Jackson said, via Kevin Oestricher of the Ravens Wire. “I always say that, but I believe the sky is the limit for us. We’re doing new things out here with the offense; [it’s] more verbal, more verbiage for me, if anything, but it’s looking good so far.”

Steelers

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward mentioned on Father’s Day that his goal is to retire as a member of the team, despite speculation that he could finish his career with the Browns as his wife and family members are from Cleveland.

“The goal is to be a Steeler for the rest of my career,” Heyward wrote, via Pro Football Talk. “Anyways on a more important front, Happy Father’s Day y’all.”