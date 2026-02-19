AFC Notes: Anthony Levine, Anthony Weaver, Bengals, Ravens Coaching Staff

Bengals

James Casey is entering his eighth year as the Bengals’ tight ends coach. Cincinnati OC Dan Pitcher called Casey the “ultimate team player” and a great asset to their coaching staff.

“The ultimate team player who you would never know had a playing career … from a work ethic and just a willingness to do all the dirty work. All the things that are not glamour and garner the attention or credit. That’s just who James is. That’s why he’s a great asset for,” Pitcher said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site.

Pitcher said Casey is a major part of how their offensive staff collaborates and works together.

“We’ve got a really good flow here of how we work together as a staff,” Pitcher said. “We have great continuity, and everybody has their role and their input. James is a critical part of that. He’s got a lot of really good thoughts and ideas from a scheme standpoint that we’ve already incorporated, and we’ll continue to incorporate into what we do. I’m going to go to him just like I always have.”

Pitcher mentioned that Casey takes a technical approach with players and is successfully able to translate all the research he’s done.

“He’s one of the most researched coaches that I’ve been around in terms of the opinions that he has and the techniques that he teaches his players,” Pitcher said. “He’s not just throwing stuff against the wall. From the technical instruction of the tight end to scheme ideas in terms of what we do in the run game, protection, whatever it is, it’s all because he’s seen it. He’s done the research. He’s watched it.”

Ravens

The Ravens recently promoted assistant STs coach Anthony Levine to be their new special teams coordinator. Minter pictures Levine as “the face” of their special teams unit: “I picture him as the face of Ravens special teams. He’s earned that position.” (Jamison Hensley)

Baltimore's new OC Declan Doyle said he spoke to QB Lamar Jackson during the interview process and the quarterback indicated an eagerness grow: "Very excited about the caliber of player he is.. [Jackson has a] willingness to listen and a hunger to grow." (Hensley)

Doyle is set to call plays for the first time in his career after being a "communicator and collaborator" as the Bears' offensive coordinator under Ben Johnson. Doyle understands he has new duties in Baltimore: "It's a very different job. My job in Chicago was to support Ben. I was a communicator and collaborator. This is a different role. I am the one stamping it." (Hensley)

Ravens DC Anthony Weaver thinks they have enough capable edge rushers to be successful: "We certainly have rushers. From a talent standpoint, we have dudes who can get there." (Hensley)

Baltimore also hired Rick Minter as a football analyst. Jesse Minter said having his father on their staff brings an honest voice to the organization: "It was probably the easiest hire… Someone who will always tell you the truth and doesn't have an agenda." (Hensley)