AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson suffered a knee injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Richardson later told reporters that he’ll be alright moving forward.

“I’ll ice it, and it’ll be all right,” Richardson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m all right, more so hurt that we lost than my knee. Other than that, I’m good.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen also confirmed that Richardson’s knee is okay despite leaving early.

“He should be all right. Everything should be all right. Yep,” Steichen said.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson offered up praise for S Andre Cisco, who has put on weight this offseason and always seems to be around the ball.

“We know he’s going to be around the football, it seems to find him,” Pederson said of Cisco, via Jags Wire. “We just got to make sure he catches it when it comes his way. He’s a great leader back there, not only for the defense but for the team as well. He’s just another one of the young players that we’re excited to watch play.”

Texans

The Texans weren’t able to open the season with a win over the Ravens, but rookie QB C.J. Stroud still impressed his team, despite some ups and downs.

“First time out, C.J. was in a tough place to play, a tough opponent, a lot of things were stacked up against him,” Ryans said, via ESPN.com. “But I thought he handled himself well.”

Stroud stuck with it, even though he was sacked five teams and had a fumble.

“It’s part of my job. Honestly, I could’ve did better. Just answering the bell extra next drive, next play, just making more plays,” Stroud said. “I always just think being negative isn’t going to help. Just being the light on the team and being like a cool, calm, collected one can help a lot.

“That’s my job of being the quarterback, keeping everybody even keel and try to go to the next play as best we can.”