AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay defended rookie QB Anthony Richardson‘s play style and called his shoulder injury a freak accident.

“He’s not running too much,” Irsay said, via PFT. “He’s protecting himself. He really is. If you look at the one on the shoulder injury, you can’t believe it happened. It’s just a normal tackle. You know, it’s not even a physical [tackle] like Andrew’s tackle [when he injured his shoulder]…it happens, but it hurts to see his shoulder, the throwing shoulder, at so young.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen wouldn’t give a timetable for QB Anthony Richardson but believes he could be back by spring workouts. (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars TE Evan Engram said the city of Jacksonville has had a great impact on him and wants to play the rest of his career with the organization.

“[Jacksonville] is definitely where I want to end my career,” Engram said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “This is somewhere where, when I do retire, and when I’m 50 and my kids are getting recruited, or about to go into the draft, I can come back to Jacksonville and they’re like, ‘Hey dad, you did something here. You left something here.’ I think this is the perfect place for me to do that.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said Engram’s confidence is “extremely high” and he’s moved past the previous struggles in his career.

“Evan is in a good place,” Pederson said. “There was a lot of outside criticism on him about the drops and different things, but he’s a hard worker. He works on that and he works on his craft. He wants to be a pro. His confidence level right now is extremely high and I think it’s easy or safe to say [those struggles are] well behind him now.”

Engram recalled his 11 reception, 162-yard, and two-touchdown performance against the Titans last season and feels like it was a turning point in his career.

“After that game [against the Titans] it was game on,” Engram said. “I don’t feel like I’ve ever looked back. Every time I’m on the field, every time the ball’s thrown my way, I feel like I can catch it and make somebody miss or go make a big play and be the dynamic player that I’m starting to show.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans S Eric Murray suffered a torn meniscus but his ligaments remained intact, giving some hope to return by the end of the season.