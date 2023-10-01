AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen says that communication is the best part of the relationship he has with rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

“The communication,” Steichen told Dianna Russini of The Athletic. “With any young quarterback, it’s about not giving them too much information, and we try to dress up plays that he’s really good at and repeat them so he gets a ton of reps out of them. That’s from a practice standpoint, and when he gets into the game, we want him to feel like he’s been in that situation. Obviously, stuff’s gonna come up that he hasn’t seen before. They give you some oddball looks and you coach off those and work through those, but just the communication, it’s all he knows, you know, when we get into those situations, what calls are coming in so he’s prepared and ready to go.”

Colts LB Kwity Paye was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.

Jaguars

Jaguars C Tyler Shatley is not a fan of playing games in London and has played an NFL record nine games in the United Kingdom. He weighed in on some of the issues including travel and taxes.

“No matter what medicine you take or what you do, it’s going to stink and you’re going to be tired,” Shatley told ESPN. “And just embrace that. Embrace the stink because you’re not going to be able to make it. You’re not going to be able to adjust. Guys will stay up the night before so they can sleep on the plane and it never works. It hurts no matter, no matter what you try to do. I haven’t heard of anybody being like ‘I found the golden ticket’ to not be just jet-lagged like a mug.”

“Percentage-wise [I’ve possibly paid the most in U.K. taxes],” Shatley added on his reduced pay. “Obviously guys who make a lot more money and have had to pay more money, but I have had to pay more taxes to London.”

Titans

Titans LB Arden Key was fined $43,710 for a hit on a quarterback.