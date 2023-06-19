AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said they’ve been pleased with rookie QB Anthony Richardson‘s ability to quickly understand their system and are eager to see him in training camp.

“Obviously, we’ll get pads on in training camp to get the real rush, the real feel and all that stuff. But pleased with where he is at, grasping the offense,” Steichen said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s a day-by-day process with any player whether it’s quarterback, receiver, tight ends, running backs, DBs — all those different things. But pleased with where he’s at. We’ve got to keep working and we’ll go from there.”

Steichen said they tested Richardson with unscripted periods in minicamp.

“It was unscripted periods and call-it periods, and going from there — stuff that might’ve not been scripted over the last two weeks showed up today in the call-it period,” Steichen said. “It’s good — stress the mind on everybody and see where everyone is at.”

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke tried trading with 23 different teams in order to draft LB Ventrell Miller and still wound up selecting him even though no team was willing to make a deal.

“The frustrating thing is how many calls we have made. We can’t get a trade?” Baalke asked HC Doug Pederson, via JagsWire.com. “We try to trade with 23 teams, we get him anyway.”

Baalke also noted that the team considered choosing a defensive player before deciding on TE Brenton Strange in round two.

“The board fell like we thought it was going to fall. And there were some things that happened leading up to the second-round pick. We were thinking of potential defense at that spot. Well, the board fell the way it fell. When you’re picking where we’re picking, there’s a lot of good players that are going to go off the board,” Baalke said after Day 2. “Some things took place, and we transitioned and pivoted to Brenton, who was a target of ours as well. So the players that we got we are very happy with, at all levels of the draft. You try to make some trades at times to do some things. It takes two to tango. Sometimes you can make a move, sometimes you can’t. At the end of the day, we stayed true to the board. Feel really good about the value we got. We got two really good football players at key positions that add a lot of depth and versatility to what we want to do offensively.”

Titans

Titans WR Kyle Philips is going to get another shot at returning punts in camp, despite dealing with fumbles which he says he has moved on from. He is also focusing on his original goal of adding more speed and weight.

“I’ve moved on from it,” Philips said of the fumbles, per John Glennon of Nashville Post. “I’m confident in my ability at catching punts. Whatever they ask me to do out here, I’m going to do and be confident doing it. Just add a little bit of armor. Obviously, everyone in the NFL is a little bigger, faster, stronger, so it helps with my playing style as well. I’m going to try to keep it going, but just keep it a steady process. I want to put some good weight on, but I don’t want to lose my quickness and speed.”