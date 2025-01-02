AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson was forced to miss the team’s Week 17 loss that eliminated them from postseason contention due to back spasms. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen revealed Richardson’s back injury was serious and they didn’t want to risk further injury.

“Yeah, it was back spasms, and it was bad,” Steichen said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Like, he wasn’t able to go I mean otherwise he would have been out there. He just wasn’t able to go today, and we didn’t want to put him in harm’s way.”

Steichen commented on why they weren’t transparent with his injury from the start.

“I like to keep a lot of things in-house, you know what I mean? And that’s part of it.”

Richardson said he could hardly walk last week and an MRI revealed he suffered an injury to a disc, per Joel Erickson.

Texans

Texans WR Diontae Johnson is excited about his fresh start in Houston after being waived by Baltimore.

“I’m going to leave that in the past. Fresh start here,” Johnson said, via ESPN. “I had a good time there. I got some good teammates over there. Those relationships are still going to be there. I’m trying to win games and go far in the playoff.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans isn’t worried about Johnson’s turbulent season and said that he’s excited to see what he can bring to Houston.

“With Diontae, adding him to our team, he’s a guy who has talent. He’s done it at a high level,” Ryans said. “He’s bounced around a little bit here. It really doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past, or what the narrative is about. You come here and everything is a fresh start. So we’ll see how he can help us, what he can add to our team on the field and off the field.”

Johnson said that he’s already seen the culture that Ryans has instilled.

“Team first,” Johnson said. “Everybody is about the team, I’m about the team too. So I’m doing whatever the coach is asking me to do.”

Johnson said he’s focused on building relationships in Houston and showing he wants to be a part of the team: “Keep building more relationships, talking, being more open, showing I want to be here and be a part of this offense and this organization.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis is looking forward to the opportunity to play in Week 18 in one last effort to put himself in the team’s plans for the future after a rough year.

“It’s the last opportunity this year to go play some ball, and I’m excited to go out there and try and get another win,” Levis said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I sure as heck wouldn’t want my last throw (of the season) to be a pick-6. So at least I have a shot at that not being the case. I am focused on playing quarterback the best that I can and it’s a good opportunity to try and end the season on a good note.” Titans HC Brian Callahan has said the plan is for both Levis and veteran QB Mason Rudolph to play but hasn’t divulged how exactly the playing time will be split up.

“I have a pretty good feel for it,” Callahan said. “I’ll let you guys know at the end of the week, once we get through practice. But they’re splitting reps evenly right now. They’ll both be prepared, and both be ready to play.”