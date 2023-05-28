AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Evan Engram, Derek Stingley, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen is noticing that QB Gardner Minshew is doing his best to help first-round QB Anthony Richardson.

“Gardner’s done a hell of a job taking him under his wing in that quarterback room,” Steichen said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, he’s got experience. He’s played a ton of games in this league. But he’s done a really nice job, I’m really pleased with where he’s at, with everything we’re doing on offense and the same thing, helping Anthony at the same time.”

“Obviously being around him and what I know what he’s capable of, his brain and how it functions — he loves football, and that’s a big part of it,” Steichen added. “It’s a big plus for me to be around a guy that I know personally at that position that knows the system, that I know how he operates, he knows how I operate. It definitely helps.”

Jaguars

Jaguars TE Evan Engram said him joining Jacksonville reinvented his love for the game and believes this is the spot he needed to be in.

“I wanted to be great where I got drafted…but that just wasn’t for me. At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville,” Engram said, via Jags Wire. “I needed the coaches I had there, I needed the relationships I’ve built with the guys there. I had the best time of my life the past season. It was the first time in my career where I didn’t want to leave the building. It was a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, I’m in the building just staying because I want to work, I want to watch more film, I’m staying with Trevor after the day is over watching film with him.”

Texans

Former NFL CB turned private defensive backs coach Antonio Cromartie says that Texans CB Derek Stingley is poised to have a great career and would be much more appreciated if he was in a bigger market.

“Love him, I don’t think he gets enough credit because he’s not in a bigger market,” Cromartie told Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. “I think if Sting was in New York, it would be a whole different spiel. I think Stingley had a great rookie season and I think it’s going to be even better as he goes on. The kid is phenomenal. Football IQ is high, and athletic ability can’t take that away from him. I think he’s a game-changer who can do the things he needs to do on the back end and he’s going to have another good season this year.”