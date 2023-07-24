AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Travon Walker, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen outlined how he plans on setting rookie QB Anthony Richardson up for success, which involves not throwing too much at him too quickly and allowing him to play fast.

“I think the biggest thing for young quarterbacks is to not clutter their mind with so much information,” Steichen said, via PFT. “Let them process fast. Let them play fast. I think when you have a young quarterback play fast and not think about too many different things, that will help their completion percentage along with giving them easy completions.”

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Travon Walker had his sights set on the Hall of Fame but is focusing on playing faster this season and concentrating on other things aside from learning a new scheme.

“I want to focus more on just playing faster, not thinking as much, playing with a clear head,” Walker told John Oehser of the team website. “I’ve been in the scheme, so I really shouldn’t be thinking as much. Now I should really be concentrating on the game of football to understand how veteran players do certain things, what are some tendencies I can pick up on from formations, things of that nature. There’s so much going on in the rookie season, coming into a new scheme, new coaches, just having to get a feel of the people that I’m going to be around. Now I just really go back to the basic fundamental game of football.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s about accolades, but my main accolade is the gold jacket [for the Pro Football Hall of Fame],” Walker added. “I feel like if I get the gold jacket, the Super Bowl, all of that’ll come with that.” Texans Texans HC DeMeco Ryans praised incoming RB Devin Singletary for his attention to detail. “Devin has done a good job,” Ryans said of Singletary, via TexansWire.com. “Devin has put himself in a really good spot — love the attention to detail, how he prepares each and every day, so I’m excited where Devin [is]. We’ll see how that looks with Dameon and Devin, Mike [Boone] – all those guys in our backfield. The way we have a lot of capable guys, and again, we’ll see how that looks come training camp.”