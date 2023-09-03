AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Trevor Lawrence, Colts, Jaguars

Colts

Colts first-round QB Anthony Richardson understands the implications of being a high draft choice and intends to give everything he has to Indianapolis. Richardson also adds that it takes a full team in order to be successful.

“I know (the Colts) invested a lot in me,’’ Richardson said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “But I’m not the only person on this team. They invested a lot into the other players. They invested a lot into this staff. I know they’re going to ride with me, and I’m going to ride with them. I don’t really see it as I’m the main guy because, without the other pieces on the team, team not going to work.’’

Richardson deflected the notion that he was brought to Indianapolis to save the franchise.

“People always talk about how I’m the franchise,’’ he said. “I see it that way, but (teammates) are here before I was here. They’re part of the franchise as well.’’

Richardson is doing his part to exceed the lofty expectations put upon him in his first year.

“Everybody wants me to come here and win a Super Bowl my first year,’’ Richardson said. “I wish I could, and I hope I can. But sometimes, you’ve got to understand it’s not all about me. (I’m) making sure everybody on this team is involved and everybody is doing their job because I’m not the only one here.’’

Colts

Aaron Wilson reports that the Colts are working out former Falcons RB Carlos Washington Jr.

Wilson reports that with RB Jonathan Taylor out for the first four games, RB Deon Jackson will start the first game with RB out for the first four games, RBwill start the first game with RB Zack Moss expected back from wrist surgery by Week 2 or 3. expected back from wrist surgery by Week 2 or 3.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson spoke to the media and said franchise QB Trevor Lawrence has turned out to be everything the team thought he would at this point in his career.

“He’s the real deal,” Pederson told Sky Sports about Lawrence. “He’s a sponge on the practice field, he’s a great communicator with us as a staff, great leader. He’s the guy we all anticipated he was, and he is. We’re excited for that. He’s still young. He’s got a lot of ball ahead of him.”