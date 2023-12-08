AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Chargers, Chiefs, Patriots

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said they expect “competition for carries” between Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelly going forward.

“Competition for carries is going to be something that you can see happening,” Staley said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re going to keep exploring, making adjustments, so that we can find that rhythm that I’ve been talking about. That’s certainly one way to do it.”

Staley feels they’ve occasionally ran the ball effectively, but it hasn’t been consistent.

“We’ve done it, we just haven’t done it consistently,” Staley said.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said they aren’t panicking after losing to the Packers in Week 13 and are focusing on what they can control going forward.

“This league is crazy right now; I mean it’s week to week,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “I think we understand that. I mentioned a few weeks ago San Francisco — when we were in Germany — San Francisco was on a three-game skid, and now they’re playing well. Denver, same thing, they’re playing well. You go back, and you do a better job coaching. You focus in a little more playing — the players playing and doing their jobs. Those are things you can control and keep a positive attitude doing it. Learn from your mistakes and stay positive with it.”

Patrick Mahomes is trying to take examples from Reid and is staying “never too high, never too low.”

“I think I learn from coach Reid,” Mahomes said. “You always see him, and he’s never too high, never too low. He is just focused on the task at hand, how can he get us in the best position to play the best football we can that day. That’s my mindset, no matter if we win and everybody is loving us, or we lose and everyone is down on us. You just have to focus on how to get yourself better and prepare for that next game. I think if you do that it puts everything in perspective where you can go out there and be the best you, you can be.”

Mahomes expressed confidence given he’s been on a team that was 6-4 and wound up winning the Super Bowl.

“I’ve been on a team that was 6-4 and ended up winning the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “We have confidence every week that we’re going to find a way to win the football game. Obviously, these last few weeks we’ve lost a couple, but we still have that mindset. We understand the challenge that’s in front of us. At the same time, all you can do is go work every single day and get better, then go out and give whatever you can on the football field.”

Patriots

Former Patriots DB Devin McCourty blames the organization for QB Mac Jones struggles and believes they are the result of what they’ve put around him for the past three years.

“I mean, to me it’s a no brainer,” McCourty said, via Patriots Wire. “Everybody in the organization’s raved about the guy’s work ethic. How he’s there early, he’s there late. So, to me, it’s hard to just say, like, it’s his fault…I don’t think, no matter how you feel about him, I don’t think you’d walk away from the situation and say, ‘Hey, you know, this situation that they built around him was really good, and he just didn’t get the job done.’ Like, to me, there’s no way, if you’re gonna be factual, you gotta look, there’s just no way. But I think overall, if you say, ‘Hey, which side do you see more at fault?’ To me it’s no doubt the organization, what’s been put around him, for these straight three years.”