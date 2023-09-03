AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OC Kellen Moore made it clear that Austin Ekeler will be their lead back this season, even though they’re confident in all four of their running backs.

“We got four running backs we feel confident about. Austin’s gonna carry the load and you know, we’ll need those other guys as we go through the season” Moore said, via ChargersWire.com.

“Austin’s the guy, certainly we feel really really confident about Austin. But I think as the season goes on… we want to be able to utilize those other guys,” Moore added.

Chiefs

On his New Heights show with Eagles C Jason Kelce, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce pleaded for DL Chris Jones to end his holdout and return to the team.

“Ah man, Chris, can you please come back? You’re really scaring me, man. I don’t get it,” Kelce said, via Around The NFL. “You must know something that I don’t know because I just don’t get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you, brother. This is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you bad. And I don’t know what the situation is.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said they planned on keeping three quarterbacks on the roster with Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, and Aidan O’Connell.

“[The plan] was to go with three [QBs], and not for any specific reason other than we felt like we had three guys that were capable of being roster players,” McDaniels said, via ProFootballTalk. “Aidan has obviously got a lot of developing in front of him, Brian has played plenty of football, and obviously we’re excited about Jimmy.”

McDaniels said they must consider their backups’ lack of practice time when deciding on their primary backup.

“As you head into the regular season, nobody but the starter gets many opportunities in practice,” McDaniels said. “So you just have to take into consideration what that would be like, because playing a game with repetitions in practice is different than playing in a game with no repetitions in practice.”