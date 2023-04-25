AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers and veteran RB Austin Ekeler still haven’t reached a resolution to his standing trade request. However, GM Tom Telesco says that’s not going to influence their strategy in the draft. Instead, the Chargers will rely on previous draft picks like Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller to step up if they need to replace Ekeler.

“Isaiah kind of fits in that category of kind of players from previous drafts having to step up and fill needs,” Telesco said via the Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “Typically, like in this year’s draft, not a lot of these guys are going to come in and fill the need. I know when you look at the draft, you draft players in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth rounds and people think they are going to come in and immediately fill a need. You hope they come in and earn a role. But you’re really looking for players from previous draft classes to rise up.”

Popper mentions what the Chargers do at running back should signal their level of confidence in Ekeler being back and playing out his contract year in 2023.

Telesco cited the depth of this tight end class and Popper expects Los Angeles to take one in the first three rounds: “For whatever reason this year there’s a whole bunch of really true tight ends that are coming into the league. Hopefully that continues because that pool has been getting smaller and smaller.”

Popper mentions the Chargers could prioritize adding a returner and another quarterback on Day 3.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco said “the hope” is that CB J.C. Jackson will be ready to participate in training camp. (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

The Chiefs will be counting on WRs Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore in 2023 with JuJu Smith-Schuster departing in free agency.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid stressed the importance of growth for the two young receivers.

“I think it’s important that they continue to grow — both of them,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “You know, KT (Kadarius Toney), he’s not like a seasoned veteran in the league. He’s still relatively young guy and young in this offense so growth will be important, how they handle this offseason (and) how they handle training camp and that whole workload that comes with it. But I’m expecting good things from them, for sure. They’re wired the right way and they’ve just got to keep improving and develop that relationship with (Patrick Mahomes).”

Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood had a top-30 visit with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)

Raiders

ESPN’s Todd McShay writes the consensus around the league is that the Raiders are out on this quarterback class in general after not being able to trade up for the No. 1 pick.

McShay adds they’re expected to take whichever cornerback is available between Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez . It’s not clear exactly which one the Raiders would prefer but the general consensus from around the league has Witherspoon ahead.

and Oregon’s . It’s not clear exactly which one the Raiders would prefer but the general consensus from around the league has Witherspoon ahead. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer adds Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski has come up as a possibility for the Raiders, even though he’d most likely play guard.