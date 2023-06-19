AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Chris Jones, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos OL Haggai Ndubuisi, who is part of the international player pool, will get his shot to earn his spot on the team during training camp this fall.

“He’s doing well,” HC Sean Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “The biggest challenge [is that] no one’s got shoulder pads on or anything yet. He looks good. He’s smart and I like him. I like that we have him. I think it’ll be easier for me to answer that question seven days into training camp because they’re the ones that are challenged with this type of practice. One guy is in charge of the ‘A’ gap on defense, and there’s an offensive lineman in charge of the ‘A’ gap. There has to be somebody acquiescing. That will sort out once we get the pads on.”

Chargers

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler spoke about his previous trade request and understands he only has one year left in his contract with Los Angeles.

“I understand I have one more year that I’m obligated to be here. I wanted to go poke around to see if there was any other value,” Ekeler said, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “If not, come back and have my last year and do what I can do here.”

Ekeler admits the running back market has proven to have a difficult impact on him and he’s grateful to receive a possible $1.75 million in incentives from Los Angeles after a trade never came together.

“What’s been happening with the atmosphere around the running back market has been pretty tough,” Ekeler said. “I am thankful for the way it played out. The Chargers did give me something in the middle, some type of incentive. I am appreciative of that because they didn’t have to do that. I understand there’s a business side to all of this. But I wouldn’t be doing myself service if I was going and trying to find more value while I can.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley had high praise of Ekeler for showing up to camp in shape and being a professional.

“He’s in such great shape. He’s such a professional. He’s on top of his assignments,” Staley said. “We all know who Austin Ekeler is, but you never take it for granted because he showed up and it was great to see him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DT Chris Jones did not attend OTAs or the first two days of mandatory minicamp as he holds out for a new contract. HC Andy Reid is confident Jones will be back for training camp.

“That’s his choice,” said Reid, via ArrowHeadPride.com. “He chose not to be here — but I’m sure he’ll be at training camp.”

Reid said he stays out of contract negotiations and lets GM Brett Veach handle those situations.

“I don’t even deal with it,” Reid said. “I let Brett and his group deal with it. If you’re there, you’re there — and if you’re not, we keep going. It’s one of those deals. They’ll work all that out. They’re communicating, so that’s important.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes understands Jones’ decision to be absent from practice and called the defensive lineman a “leader on the defense”

“It’s part of the business,” said Mahomes. “Chris knows that we love him here. He’s been a part of this team for a long time. He’s one of the main reasons that we’ve had the success that we’ve had; he’s been that leader on the defense. He’s made a lot of big plays in what seem like the biggest moments. And you want those guys on your team.”

Veach is confident the team can come to an agreement on a contract extension with Jones: “I’m sure we’ll have great dialogue from now till the start of training camp.” (Harold Kuntz)