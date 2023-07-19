AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, DeAndre Hopkins, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton commented on the team bringing in former QB Davis Webb, who stepped away from his own playing career in order to help coach QB Russell Wilson in Denver.

“It was a little bit of happen chance because I didn’t have the tie (to Webb),” Payton told Yahoo Sports. “Then, the deeper we kept researching [Webb], the more we were like, ‘Holy cow.’”

“It’s so hard to play quarterback in the National Football League in general,” Wilson said. “And for him, he’s been in different offenses. He’s understood how to play the quarterback position. He’s an incredible teacher, too. A great communicator. He’s got a presence.”

“I didn’t stop playing for nothing,” Webb added. “I want to accomplish my goals in this new profession, and this is a good first step toward it.”

Chargers

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is happy to have a four-year contract in Los Angeles but spoke about his difficulty trying to secure a trade earlier in the offseason.

“I came with a lot of baggage,” Ekeler told Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio. “You were going to have to trade some high picks for me. The Chargers, they weren’t going to let me go for anything that wasn’t up there, so they saw my value there. It’s funny how when they allow me the trade, they’re like, ‘OK, but we want you to get these types of picks,’ which were not low picks, ‘but we’re not going to pay you like you’re that type of player.’ So, it’s kind of interesting where it’s like, ‘Oh, if you’re going to get traded, you got to get traded at this level, but if we’re going to keep you, we’re going to keep you down here at this level.’ You can see for them, yeah, it makes sense because they’re getting the best of both worlds there. They have the leverage. And so that’s why it was tough for me to get anything out there or get a new contract where you’re going to have to give up high picks and also restructure my contract. That’s just being transparent about my situation.”

Chiefs

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Chiefs might have been able to get in the mix for WR DeAndre Hopkins had his market continued to lag. At that point, Hopkins would have considered taking a little less to chase a ring. Instead, he got $12 million from the Titans in 2023 with an upside for $15 million via incentives.

