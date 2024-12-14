Chargers Announce Three Moves, Place WR Jalen Reagor On IR

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve placed WR Jalen Reagor on injured reserve.

The Chargers also elevated WR Laviska Shenault and TE Eric Tomlinson to their active roster.

Reagor, 25, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. Reagor was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after his fifth-year option was declined.

Philadelphia later traded Reagor to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth.

Reagor was waived by Minnesota coming out of the preseason and he later joined the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason in 2024 and re-signed him to the practice squad before letting him go in September.

He has bounced on and off the Chargers active roster so far this season.

In 2024, Reagor has appeared in eight games for the Chargers and caught seven passes for 110 yards receiving to go along with one rush attempt for -1 yards.