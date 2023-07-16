AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Kadarius Toney, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos TE Greg Dulcich has focused this offseason on improving his flexibility and overall durability after missing seven games as a rookie.

“It’s definitely been a huge part of my offseason since January — just making sure I am flexible to try and limit injuries and to try to get into a better routine to make sure my body is good,” Dulcich said, via Troy Renck of Denver 7. “It’s a lot of rehab with the training staff, making sure my body is warm before doing anything. And doing modalities after practice. You also can get dehydrated quickly (at altitude). They have a lot of packets for us to take.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton said Dulcich is a valuable weapon that can stretch the field and also participate in the run game.

“Man, he can run and has good ball skills. I think his menu is going to be lengthy in the passing game, and there’s enough stuff we can do in the run game,” Payton said. “He has traits (to do multiple things) that are exciting.”

Dulcich said that the team’s whole tight end room is capable of different things that can create mismatches for the opposing team.

“What’s cool is that with the tight end unit, we can all kind of plug and play and do that. We have a lot of abilities that can help this team,” Dulcich said. “Our whole tight end unit is full of dynamic players and full of guys who can make this offense go.”

Chargers

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler admitted that he’s going to be annoyed if he sees backup wide receivers making more than him.

“If I’m looking at some of the backup receivers out here that are still making more than me, that’s going to piss me off, right?” Ekeler said, via PFT. “I’m a little bit like, OK, wait a minute, so you’re telling me these people are the No. 3 receivers and they’re going to make more than me? And I’m the starter? I get more carries, I touch the ball more, I have more of an impact. It causes us to question, right? We’re going to fight for that. I’m bringing more value to the team than this person. I think I should be compensated for that…It seems like it’s about money, but it’s about principles. It’s about the principle of adding value to a team.”

Ekeler added that he sees the rationale behind not paying running backs right now.

“If they’re like, hey, none of these other running backs are getting paid, let’s just see what happens. Let’s franchise tag these guys and let’s wait a year. Let’s see what happens,” Ekeler said. “So, both sides are playing this game. And how it turns out, time will tell.”

Ekeler added that it’s probably going to take another great individual performance that leads directly to team success in order for running backs to get respect again on the open market.

“It’s going to take something — whether some guy stands out again, whether it’s this year, one of these guys holds out and gets a big contract,” Ekeler said. “But we need that needle to move to push us over the edge, because here’s the deal: salary cap goes up every single year. So you see new highs in every single position. And I’m not saying we’ve had another Christian McCaffrey-type guy who’s going to blow up the market for running backs and put a new high. We’ve had people get close for sure. Maybe you can justify that they haven’t. But there’s no one who’s even been close to those contracts — not even close.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is excited about WR Kadarius Toney and believes that he can be one of the best wide receivers in the league with the ball in his hands.

“I’m extremely excited,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “He has all the talent and he works his tail off, like I was talking about with [Travis Kelce]. Obviously, we’re going to try to keep him healthy and on the field as much as possible — because when he’s on the field, he’s a difference maker. I think y’all saw that when he was with us this last year and in the Super Bowl, especially. He’s one of those guys that if you can just get the ball in his hands, he makes plays happen. So I’m excited for him to have a full season, not only with me, but with coach [Andy] Reid, and with Travis and where he can learn how we do things. And I think the sky is the limit. He can be one of the best receivers in this league.”