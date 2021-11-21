AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Jets, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Browns

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the fracture in Browns QB Baker Mayfield ‘s shoulder has healed. But the quarterback is still dealing with a variety of other injuries, including a torn labrum.

Mayfield picked up a bruised heel and a bone bruise in his knee in the loss to the Patriots last week. The bone bruise was particularly concerning for Mayfield because there was accompanying numbness, though scans showed no structural damage, per Rapoport.

Brown’s HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters that LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah re-injured the same ankle that has caused him to miss time this season. (Nate Ulrich)

Stefanski said WR Jarvis Landry has also been dealing with the same knee injury that has bothered him this season. (Ulrich)

When it comes to QB Baker Mayfield, Stefanski mentioned he was cleared to play in the fourth quarter despite limping on the sideline. Mayfield was not made available to speak to the media after the game. (Ulrich)

, Stefanski mentioned he was cleared to play in the fourth quarter despite limping on the sideline. Mayfield was not made available to speak to the media after the game. (Ulrich) Browns’ RB Nick Chubb says it motivates the team to see Mayfield playing through his injuries. (Scott Petrak)

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan has never been shy about speaking his mind, and he made headlines last week when he crossed swords verbally with current Jets HC Robert Saleh. The two men had a private discussion to clear the air and Ryan left it as a much bigger fan of Saleh than he started.

“I was blown away by the guy,” Ryan said via Pro Football Talk. “He’s got a direction for this football team. I’m telling you, Jets fans, the more I talked to him, the more impressed I was with Robert Saleh. I became a fan of his. Taking my call and all that speaks volumes about him. But it was more about, we put that stuff behind us. But it was about the future of this team, and I’m just telling you something, this guy’s got a great plan and I think they got it right.”

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh said QB Lamar Jackson doesn’t have the flu or COVID but says he knew Jackson would be unable to play this week: “There was no way he was going to play. He knew it.” (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens' QB Tyler Huntley mentioned he was walking to the bus when Jackson texted him and told him to "do this thing", having no idea he would play up to that point. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Ravens' CB Marlon Humphrey told reporters that Jackson was curled up in a ball on the team flight: "I looked over and I said, I don't think this guy is going to play." (Zrebiec)